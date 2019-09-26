Man's shooting death is sixth for the month in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the killing of a Columbia man whose shooting death is the sixth this month in the college town.

Police said in a news release that 23-year-old James Hickem was shot Wednesday night and died later at a hospital. The shooting came hours after Columbia city leaders held a news conference on recent violence, including two killings Sunday.

The Columbia Missourian reports that Police Chief Geoff Jones lamented that the department is short 10 or 11 officers. He said later in the evening at Neighborhood Watch Association meeting that detectives have worked hundreds of hours of overtime in the wake of the recent shootings. He says that his officers "have been stretched as far as any police department can be stretched" in the past month.