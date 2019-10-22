Man accused of killing pregnant colleague wants case moved

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A former assistant principal accused of fatally shooting a pregnant colleague wants his case moved to the Louisiana parish where the woman's body was found.

Robert Jovantie Marks is accused of murdering 40-year-old Lyntell Washington and her unborn fetus in 2016.

The Advocate reports Marks' case is set in East Baton Rouge Parish where Washington's bloody car was found. Marks' attorney Assistant Public Defender Margaret Lagattuta filed a motion Friday to have the case moved to Iberville Parish where Washington's decomposed body was found in a ditch.

If Judge Beau Higginbotham agrees with Lagattuta, Marks would have to be indicted by a grand jury in Iberville.

Marks and Washington worked together at Brookstown Middle Magnet School.

Police have said Marks was the father of the unborn fetus.