Macalester removes founder’s name from campus

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Macalester College in St. Paul is removing its founder's name from a campus building after students brought attention to his racist views.

The Macalester board of trustees announced Monday that Edward Duffield Neill's name will be removed from Neill Hall, as well as from a room in another campus building. Neill Hall will instead use its former name, "Humanities Building," until a committee chooses a new one.

Macalester President Brian Rosenberg tells the Star Tribune the students' extensive research into Neills’ racist writings prompted college leaders to act. Macalester's student newspaper, the Mac Weekly, published a special issue last month that highlighted Neill's racist writings about American Indians and his opposition to coeducation.

Neill was a Presbyterian minister who was also Minnesota's first Superintendent of Public Instruction and the University of Minnesota's first chancellor.

