Lincoln teacher recipient of national Milken Educator Award

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Lincoln middle school science and English teacher has earned a Milken Educator Award, which carries a $25,000 cash prize.

The announcement was made Tuesday that Lyndsay Hartmann with St. Patrick Catholic School is the recipient of the award. She is the only teacher in Nebraska to be honored with the award this year.

According to the Milken Family Foundation, Hartmann founded St. Patrick's peer mentor program and coaches new teachers. She also helped develop the diocese's English Language Arts curriculum and helped lead St. Patrick's student team to the regional level of the National Geographic's GeoChallenge.

The Milken awards have been given since 1987 to recognize teaching excellence. Recipients can use the award money however they choose.