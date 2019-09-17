Latter-day Saints president to speak at church-owned BYU

Honored guest, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints president Russell M. Nelson, center, and his wife Wendy walk to their seats during the gala celebrating Nelson's 95th birthday at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Conference Center Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in Salt Lake City. (Leah Hogsten/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP)

PROVO, Utah (AP) — The president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is scheduled to deliver a speech Tuesday to students at Brigham Young University.

Nelson said in an announcement last week that he will share an "important message" about issues facing young people.

It will be Nelson's first speech at one of the church-owned university's "devotionals" since he ascended to president in January 2018. The last sitting president of the religion to speak at a devotional was the late Thomas S. Monson in 2011.

Nelson has been a transformative president since he took over after Monson died. He has made a number of significant policy changes and traveled around the world on ministry trips.

Church presidents are considered prophets by members of the faith.