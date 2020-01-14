Kemp names talk radio host, 2 others to state school board

ATLANTA (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp is appointing three new members to seven-year terms on the Georgia state Board of Education, which makes policy for the state's nearly 1.8 million public school students.

Kemp on Tuesday named Martha Zoller, a former aide who lives in Gainesville, to a seat representing the 9th Congressional district in northeast Georgia. Zoller was an aide to U.S. Sen. David Perdue from 2014 to 2018 and then worked on Kemp's campaign and briefly as director of Kemp's state and regional outreach officer. Last year, she returned to hosting a conservative talk radio show.

Zoller ran unsuccessfully for Congress in 2012, losing a Republican primary to eventual victor Doug Collins.

Phenna Rene Petty was named to represent the 14th Congressional District in northwest Georgia. She replaces Larry Winter, who completed multiple terms on the board. Petty recently retired as a career technical and agricultural education director after 23 years in Murray County schools.

Kemp named Sally Lynn Nabors, a law firm payroll manager who lives in Winston, to a seat representing the 13th Congressional District in the southern and western suburbs of Atlanta. That seat was vacant, but last held by Matthew Krull.

Reappointed to new seven-year terms were two members. Lisa Kinnemore of Stone Mountain represents the 4th Congressional District in the eastern suburbs of Atlanta. Jason Downey of Macon represents the 8th Congressional District in central and south Georgia.