Kansas faculty protests higher visibility for Chick-fil-A

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Faculty advocating LGBTQ rights are denouncing the University of Kansas' more visible relationship with Chick-fil-A and calling for a boycott of the restaurant chain.

The Kansas City Star reports they are upset that a Chick-fil-A outlet moved this year from the basement of one building to a high-traffic area in the student union and that the restaurant is sponsoring the coin toss starting each home football game.

The university's Sexuality & Gender Diversity Faculty and Staff Council said in a letter this week to Chancellor Doug Girod and the athletic department that each move "violates the feelings of safety and inclusion" that council members strive to foster.

The group is protesting Chick-fil-A owners' support for anti-LGBTQ causes. The company did not respond to requests from The Star for comment.

___

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com