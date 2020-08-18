Interim general counsel now permanent in education agency

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The interim general counsel in the Kentucky Department of Education has been appointed to serve in the role permanently, according to the agency.

Todd Allen's appointment was made after discussions with incoming Education Commissioner Jason Glass, who officially begins work Sept. 14.

Allen has worked in the department's Office of Legal Services since 2014, previously as assistant general counsel and deputy general counsel. He was interim general counsel from June through August 2018 and again beginning in January.

He is from Meade County and is a graduate of the University of Kentucky College of Law.

Allen’s salary will be $115,000 annually.