'Hamilton' digital education program coming to Utah school

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Students in Pleasant Grove will be part of an online educational program based on the musical "Hamilton."

The Daily Herald reports Thursday that Stephanie Eau Claire's sixth grade class at Lincoln Academy will join 75 other schools nationwide in piloting a free, digital program that gives students access to primary source materials as they create original pieces of performance art based on American history.

It's an extension of a program launched in 2016 that allowed students from Title I high schools to see the touring production live. Two Utah schools participated in the original program; Lincoln Academy is the only Utah school in the digital pilot.

Hamilton Education Program administrations hope to open the website to all U.S. schools next year.