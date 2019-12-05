Former Montana elementary teacher faces felony drug charge

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana authorities have charged a former Helena elementary school teacher with criminal possession of dangerous drugs after a trooper says he discovered a variety of illicit drugs during a traffic stop.

The Lewis and Clark County Attorney’s office charged Eric Lynn Lehman Tuesday. He was released on his own recognizance and is set for arraignment Dec. 11. He has not entered a plea.

Helena authorities say Lehman was pulled over Aug. 31 after nearly running a red light and having expired registration.

A Montana Highway Patrol trooper reported finding hallucinogenic mushrooms, an LSD tab, and less than an ounce of methamphetamine and cocaine combined in Lehman's possession during a search.

School officials say Lehman resigned as a fourth and fifth grade teacher at Hawthorn Elementary School in November for personal reasons.

Helena Public Schools Superintendent Tyler Ream says the district did not learn about the charge until Tuesday.

Lehman is married to Melissa Romano, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for state superintendent of public instruction. Romano issued a statement on Twitter saying it has been a difficult time for their family and that they are proud of Lehman for taking responsibility for his actions and seeking treatment.