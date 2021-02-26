Florida first lady launches effort to teach resiliency

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis on Friday announced the launch of a new initiative to teach public school students about resiliency and perseverance with the assistance of athletes from professional sports teams from around the state.

Pro athletes from Florida's NFL, MLB, NHL, NASCAR and professional soccer teams have been enlisted for public service announcements and outreach to schools to provide a message that sometimes life gives you knocks but you have can work to overcome them, DeSantis said at a news conference at the Amway Center, where the Orlando Magic play.