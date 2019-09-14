First Amendment clinic launching at Tulane Law School

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Tulane University in New Orleans has announced the launch of a law clinic dedicated to First Amendment rights.

Tulane Law School Dean David Meyer announced the clinic in a news release.

The clinic is supported by a nearly $1 million gift from the Stanton Foundation, created by Frank Stanton, a longtime president of CBS news.

Tulane says the gift will cover full operating costs of the clinic for five years. A national search for the clinic's faculty director will begin this fall and enrollment of students is planned for fall of 2020.

The First Amendment and Immigrant Rights Clinics will join Tulane's six existing law clinics: the Civil Rights and Federal Practice Clinic, Criminal Justice Clinic, Domestic Violence Clinic, Environmental Law Clinic, Juvenile Justice Clinic, and Legislative Advocacy Clinic.