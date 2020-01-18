Eastern Shore heritage center gets boost from federal grant

PARKSLEY, Va. (AP) — The effort to build a new library and heritage center on Virginia's Eastern Shore recently got a boost in the form of a federal grant.

The project will receive a $500,000 grant from the National Endowment of Humanities, The Daily Times of Salisbury reported Friday.

That money will support the building project to fund equipment, furnishings and technology not included in the construction contract for the new Eastern Shore of Virginia Heritage Center and regional library in Parksley, the library said in a release.

Ground was broken in October 2019 and construction is expected to be completed in November of this year.

According to the newspaper, the $5 million project is being funded by a mix of private and community donations, the federal grant and county and state funding. Fundraising is still underway.

When the new library opens, the regional library in Accomac will transfer its materials and be closed.