https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/news/education/article/Ducey-appoints-attorney-a-former-aide-to-Board-15123073.php
Ducey appoints attorney, a former aide, to Board of Regents
PHOENIX (AP) —
Gov. Doug Ducey has appointed a former aide who now practices law in Phoenix as a member of the Arizona Board of Regents, the panel that oversees the state university system.
Ducey's office announced Wednesday his appointment of Kathryn Hackett King to an eight-year term to fill a vacancy on the board as well as his reappointment of Karrin Taylor Robson to a full eight-year term on the board.
King is a partner at a labor and employment law firm in Tucson. Before joining the firm, she served as Ducey's deputy general counsel and also worked for a different Phoenix law firm.
.
View Comments