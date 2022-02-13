Delaware cleaning firm keeping educational opportunity open

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Faced with the prospect of the COVID-19 pandemic forcing them and others to lose out on a valuable education opportunity, one Wilmington-based small cleaning company decided it was time to take care of business, literally.
Husband and wife team, Jhalil and Shinera Adams started their cleaning and utility service in 2015 in Philadelphia. Since then, the couple has grown their business from just one client to servicing customers across the mid-Atlantic region. Their business is called His and Hers Cleaning & Utility LLC.