Coroner report says WSU student died from alcohol poisoning

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — The cause of death for a Washington State University student found unconscious at a fraternity has been confirmed as an accident.

KOMO-TV reports Sam Martinez, 19, died Nov. 12 from acute alcohol poisoning, according to the Whitman County Medical Examiner. Pullman police originally ruled out hazing as a factor but have since said they are reconsidering it.

Martinez was found dead inside Alpha Tau Omega, the fraternity police say he was pledging, about four hours after he died, according to the coroner. His fraternity brothers performed CPR on the 19-year-old until medics arrived, but it was too late. The fraternity held a function with alcohol the night before.

Martinez grew up in Bellevue and attended Newport High School, where his friends tell KOMO he played soccer and was in the band.

Sam’s parents, Jolayne Houtz and Hector Martinez, consider themselves blessed to have shared 19 incredible years with their son.

"Sam was an absolute spark of life and light,” Houtz told KOMO. “He had a special place in his heart for people who needed to be lifted up.”

The university has temporarily stripped the fraternity of its recognition while it investigates the death.