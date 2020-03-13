Colorado cancels high school basketball tournaments

DENVER (AP) — Colorado has canceled its high school basketball tournaments as the number of coronavirus cases increases.

The Colorado High School Activities Association made the announcement late Thursday night after the University of Denver said it would no longer host the Class 3A boys and girls state tournaments, The Denver Post reported.

“Everything we’ve done up to this point was to try and keep the experience of a state basketball tournament for our student participants and high school communities,” CHSAA commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green said in the release. “In the face of this unprecedented public health emergency, we are compelled to discontinue play in all tournaments.”

The high school association has also suspended its spring sports and activities.

High schools, colleges and professional sports leagues across the nation have canceled games as the number of cases of coronavirus increases.