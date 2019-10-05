Colorado State enrollment sets record

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Enrollment at Colorado State University this fall sets a record.

University officials say total enrollment tops 34,000 students, up by about 2,000 compared to four years ago.

The Loveland Reporter-Herald reports undergraduate enrollment is up from about 24,500 in 2015 to 26,500 now.

At the Fort Collins campus, over 64% of new first-year students are Colorado residents, 57% are women and 24% of the new class are first in their family to attend college.

Total enrollment at CSU-Fort Collins, CSU Global and CSU-Pueblo tops 57,000 students.

