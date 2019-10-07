Clemson police investigate reported campus assault

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Police are investigating reports of a sexual assault on the campus of Clemson University.

News outlets report that the Clemson University Police Department on Sunday sent out a campus safety alert saying officers are investigating the reported assault.

The police department said the assault was said to have taken place Thursday evening in a restroom at Robert Muldrow Cooper Library.

The suspect was described as wearing khaki pants, a button-down shirt and blazer.

Clemson issued the safety alert Sunday after receiving information about the sexual assault.