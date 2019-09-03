Clark County raises sales tax for education, social services

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Commissioners in Clark County have approved a sales tax increase to pay for education and social services.

The commissioners voted 5-2 Tuesday for the one-eighth of a cent tax hike. They also set up a way for the Clark County School District to apply for grants from the money raised.

The tax is set to expire in June 2021. The commission can vote to extend it.

The state Legislature earlier this year passed a bill that allows county commissions to raise sales tax by up to one-quarter of 1 percent of retailers' gross receipts.

Under the bill, the money can be used to pay for early childhood or adult education, programs to reduce truancy or homelessness, workforce training, or recruiting and retaining teachers.