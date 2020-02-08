Chancellor of University of Illinois Springfield retiring

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The leader of the University of Illinois Springfield plans to retire this year.

Chancellor Susan Koch announced Friday that she will retire on June 30, leaving the post she was appointed to in 2011. She also served as vice president of the University of Illinois system.

Koch previously was an administrator at Northern Michigan University and the University of Northern Iowa, where she began her career as a professor of community and public health.

Koch said working with the university's faculty, staff and students for nine years was “a privilege."

“I love the university and the community my husband Dennis and I have called home for nearly a decade, and I am so proud of everything this young university has achieved," Koch said in a statement.

The university was previously known as Sangamon State University and became part of the University of Illinois system in 1995.

System President Tim Killeen said Koch's work will affect students for years.

“Susan’s leadership and persistence have enriched UIS’s academic excellence, provided new opportunities for students, expanded and beautified the campus and laid the groundwork to do even more,” Killeen said.

Plans about the search for Koch's replacement have not been released yet.