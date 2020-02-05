Centre College names Milton Moreland as new president

DANVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Centre College announced on Wednesday that Milton C. Moreland would serve as its new president beginning July 1.

Moreland currently serves as provost and vice president of academic affairs at Rhodes College, a private liberal arts school in Memphis, Tennessee. He is a respected scholar of religion and an accomplished archaeologist, Centre said in a statement.

Moreland was the unanimous choice of an 18-member search committee that performed a national search.

He will succeed John A. Roush, who served as president of the school for 22 years. In that time, Roush expanded enrollment, increased diversity, strengthened the school's academic profile and boosted its endowment.

Moreland said it was a privilege to serve in the president's role.

“I look forward to working with the entire campus community to continue the College’s focus on fostering a diverse and inclusive learning community that prepares young people for citizenship and leadership in an increasingly complex and challenging world," Moreland said.