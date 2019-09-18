Buckeye police say student posted fake school threat

BUCKEYE, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Buckeye say a 15-year-old student has been arrested after posting a fictitious threat about his high school.

The boy's name hasn't been released because he's a juvenile.

Buckeye Union High School officials say they received information Tuesday about a post to a social media platform.

They say the post showed a picture of what appeared to be a student being arrested for allegedly bringing a rifle to school.

Police investigated the incident and say the photo was taken during a mock arrest as part of the school's Law and Legal Class, which was discussing arrest procedures.

The student who posted the photo says he did it as a joke.

Police say they take every threat seriously and they are investigated thoroughly.