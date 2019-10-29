Battle Ground public schools eliminate sex ed requirement

BATTLE GROUND, Wash. (AP) — The public school system in Battle Ground, Washington, has thrown out requirements that schools teach sexual health education.

The Columbian reports the school board voted 3-2 Monday to overhaul its internal sexual health education policy, eliminating requirements that the district teach sex ed unless the state requires it. As it stands, Washington law only requires that school districts teach about HIV and AIDS prevention. If districts do teach sexual health education, it must be comprehensive and compliant with state standards.

The decision ends more than a year of deliberation and discussion on the subject of sexual health curriculum, marked by heated testimony by parents who claim comprehensive sexual health education will promote promiscuity among teenage students.