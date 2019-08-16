Bates will use largest federal grant for video database

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — A Maine college will use the largest federal grant in its history to create a scientific video database.

Bates College is scheduled to receive nearly $4 million from the National Science Foundation. The Sun Journal reports the Lewiston college will launch a "Visual Experience Database" that supports research in fields that utilize images.

Bates says that could include neuroscience, artificial intelligence and other fields. The college says the grant is a multi-state collaboration that also includes researchers at North Dakota State University and the University of Nevada, Reno.

The principal investigator in the project is Michelle Greene, who is an assistant professor of neuroscience at Bates.