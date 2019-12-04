Baltimore schools chief warns of possible $60M budget gap

BALTIMORE (AP) — The CEO of the Baltimore school system is warning city officials about a potential $60 milllion budget gap.

The Baltimore Sun reports that CEO Sonja Santelises says the school system could face that deficit, if state and local governments don't contribute more funding.

She spoke of her concerns Tuesday night before the City Council.

A fiscal analysis says the budget hole could develop due to declines in state money and an increase in personnel costs, as well as other new expenses.

Santelises says numerous funding questions still have to be answered by the time the district's budget is finalized in the spring.