Assembly plans votes on virus bills; schools likely to close

Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco speaks to reporters during a news conference in Fort Lee, N.J., Thursday, March 5, 2020. New Jersey now has its second positive test for the new coronavirus, Acting Gov. Sheila Oliver said Thursday. One of the people that has tested positive for the coronavirus was staying at his apartment in Fort Lee when he began to feel ill.

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey's Assembly is set to vote on more than two dozen bills aimed at confronting the coronavirus pandemic, and Gov. Phil Murphy is expected to announce the closure of schools Monday, though most have already shut down.

The Democratic-led chamber has scheduled committee and floor votes Monday on 25 measures, including one that sets aside $20 million for the Education Department for cleaning schools and one that requires districts to offer meals or meal vouchers to students who qualify for free or reduced-price meals during school.

The voting session comes as the state and the country grapple with the virus that has so far killed two in New Jersey.

Ninety-eight people have tested positive for COVID-19, according to state health officials.

For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

The vast majority of people recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

The governor has an update scheduled for 2 p.m.

A closer look at developments:

___

PENDING LEGISLATION

The Assembly is meeting despite the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advising that groups of 50 or more not gather.

The measures include bills that would:

— Give county officials more time to mail ballots for the primary election June 2.

— Let virtual or remote instruction meet the 180-day school year requirement.

— Extend by one month the filing deadline for income and business taxes.

— Create a Temporary Lost Wage Unemployment Program to allow people to claim pay they lost during the outbreak.

— Establish a COVID-19 Emergency Food Distribution Fund and set aside $10 million.

— Authorize licensed health care facilities and laboratories to develop and administer coronavirus tests.

It's unclear whether the Democratic-led state Senate will take up the bills. It's not scheduled to meet on Monday.

___

SCHOOLS

Murphy said Sunday that he would make an announcement Monday about closing schools. The sate Education Department says that already most of the state's more than 600 school districts have shuttered.

A big issue was finding a way to make sure that children who get free or reduced-price meals can continue to get them, Murphy said. Another issue is making sure that if remote teaching is instituted, the state's roughly 1.4 million students have access to necessary technology.

___

CURFEWS AND CLOSURES

Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop said in a tweet that all restaurants in the state's second-biggest city would be barred from offering dine-in service and that only take-out, delivery or drive-through would be allowed. Restrictions don't apply to grocery stores, cafeterias within nursing homes or similar facilities, the mayor said.

The chief justice of New Jersey's court system announced over the weekend a two-week suspension of municipal court sessions to mitigate public exposure to the coronavirus.

Teaneck, Bergen County, has been a hotspot, and the mayor has asked residents to self-quarantine. Hoboken has instituted a citywide curfew that begins Monday and will be in effect from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. It requires all residents to remain in their homes, barring emergencies. People who are required to report to work are exempted, the statement released late Saturday said.

___

The Associated Press receives support for health and science coverage from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content. Follow AP coverage of the virus outbreak at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak.