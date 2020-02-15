Armed robbery, shooting near campus leaves 2 students hurt

INDIANA, Pa. (AP) — An armed robbery and shooting at a pair of addresses near a western Pennsylvania university campus left two students injured, one with a gunshot wound, authorities said.

Indiana University of Pennsylvania said three males dressed in black clothing and wearing ski masks were involved in the events at about 8 p.m. Friday at two addresses just off the campus. Chief Justin Schawl of the Indiana Borough police department said the culprits stole some items from one address.

Schawl said an altercation occurred that resulted in one man suffering a gunshot wound to the neck. Details about the injury to the other person weren't immediately available. The apparent motive was robbery and no arrests were immediately made, Schawl said.

The university confirmed that both of the injured are students. The campus was briefly locked down. Police said the incident didn't appear random and there was no threat to community safety.

University officials said they were working with the families of the injured students to provide support, and mental health counseling was being made available to other students in need of help.