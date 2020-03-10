Arizona school suspends students after protest for teacher

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona school suspended about 50 students after they held a demonstration to protest the dismissal of a teacher.

The students at Telesis Preparatory Academy in Lake Havasu City were each suspended from the school for one day, Today's News-Herald reported.

The students from grades seven through 12 called their protest “Caps for Capps” after teacher Chassie Capp, who was dismissed from her position Sunday.

The suspensions were made because the student sit-in clogged a hallway in front of Capp's classroom door, Telesis Superintendent Sandy Breece said.

“All of us at Telesis support children’s rights to freedom of speech and the right to assemble peacefully," Breece said. "But they were blocking a hallway outside a classroom. It became a safety issue.”

The demonstration occurred after Breece refused to provide the students with an explanation for Capp's dismissal.

Capp has taught math and psychology at Telesis for four years.

“When I turned in my intent form, I said that I didn’t intend to return to Telesis as a teacher for the 2020-21 school year,” Capp said, adding that she was puzzled by Breece’s decision to immediately dismiss her.

“She called me on Sunday and told me I’m not a team player, to not return and to leave my keys in the drop box," Capp said.

Breece would not discuss school personnel matters, but confirmed in an email that three teachers were dismissed during the 2019-2020 school year.