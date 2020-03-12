Applications being accepted for new law school program

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Murray State University is accepting applications from students who want to participate in a program that would allow them to earn both a bachelor's degree and a law degree in six years.

The students selected would be the first cohort to participate in the partnership between Murray State University and the University of Louisville.

UofL’s Brandeis School of Law 3+3 Accelerated Law Program allows Murray State students accepted into the program to make their senior year count as their first year of law school.

To be eligible for the accelerated program, students must meet certain requirements and receive written approval.

“We’re excited to partner with UofL to provide our students with a fast-track program to help them earn their law degree more quickly,” said Dr. Drew Seib, interim chair of the Murray State Department of Political Science and Sociology.