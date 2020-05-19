Applicants, nominations sought for education commissioner

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky officials are seeking applicants and nominations for the state's next education commissioner.

Submissions for the position will be accepted through May 31, the Kentucky Department of Education said in a statement.

The commissioner recommends and implements Kentucky Board of Education policies and directs the Kentucky Education Department in managing the state's 172 public school districts.

“We are looking for an individual who shares our commitment to putting the interests of students first and ensuring each child is prepared for the opportunities of the 21st-century economy,” said Lu Young, chair of the Kentucky Board of Education.

Former commissioner Wayne Lewis resigned in December after Gov. Andy Beshear disbanded the old state school board and recreated it on his first day in office.

More information on applying or nominating someone for the position can be found on the Kentucky Department of Education's website.