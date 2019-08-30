Albuquerque crossing guards learning to see signs of abuse

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Dozens of school crossing guards in Albuquerque are learning how to recognize signs of child abuse.

KRQE-TV reports that police will hold a special training session Friday at their academy for approximately 150 crossing guards.

The two-hour training will teach them how to spot signs of child abuse in their interactions with elementary school students.

Crossing guards learn what they should do if they think there's a child who needs support and what resources are available.

Police Lt. Ferris Simmons says the department is open to making the training an annual event.

