Alaska faculty confirm no confidence in university president

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — University of Alaska Anchorage faculty has reaffirmed its vote of no confidence in the university president saying he ignored accreditation concerns and disregarded input.

The Anchorage Daily News reports that the resolution was approved Friday by the faculty senate in a 33-3 vote.

Most faculty members say regents should suspend University of Alaska President Jim Johnsen and statewide administrators from taking any action to consolidate functions or conduct academic reviews.

They say no action should be taken until a response to the accreditor's letter is completed with input from multiple university groups.

Alaska regents scheduled a meeting Monday in response the letter.

Regents say a budget crisis threatened the existence of the university system and they have since seen one-year state funding reduced by $100 million.

