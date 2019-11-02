Alabama school district to stop serving alternative meals

DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) — Schools in one Alabama school district say they're no longer serving alternative meals to students who can't pay.

Officials say schools in Dothan will now serve regular meals to all students — even if they don't have the money to cover the cost when going through the line.

Local DJ Brandon Townsend, also known as DJ LastLaff, approached Dothan Preparatory Academy Principal Darius McKay at the beginning of October when Townsend came across a friend's Facebook post who was upset to learn that as many as 44 students at the school could not eat regular lunches that day.

The Dothan Eagle reports Townsend says he shared his feelings with McKay and met with other administrators in hopes of finding a long-term solution.

