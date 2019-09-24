Alabama coroner accused of using position for personal gain

GADSDEN, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama coroner who served as a local college's EMS program director has been indicted on a felony charge of using his position for personal gain.

News outlets report 49-year-old Calhoun County Coroner Pat Brown was booked into jail Monday and released minutes later. His bond was set at $5,000.

A Sept. 6 indictment made public after his booking says the wrongdoing is believed to have happened while Brown worked at Gadsden State Community College. It's unclear if he still holds the role, though he's not listed on the school's online directory. The indictment doesn't detail the allegation.

Brown was first elected coroner is 2006 and stepped into the role the next year. Court records don't show whether he has an attorney who can comment on his behalf.