Alabama community college postpones classes over cyberattack

HANCEVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A community college in Alabama has postponed the start of classes over a cyberattack affecting some of its online services.

Wallace State Community College says student and employee data weren't breached in the attack on its online services. News outlets report that a school statement says student email and Blackboard have been affected.

“We apologize for this inconvenience," the statement reads. “Unfortunately, this type of incident is increasingly common nationwide. Please be assured we are working around the clock to rectify the situation as quickly as possible and to return our processes to full functionality."

Classes at the Hanceville college are now set to start Jan. 8, and registration has been extended through Jan. 15.