https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/news/education/article/Air-Force-Academy-cadet-faces-trial-on-sexual-14416581.php
Air Force Academy cadet faces trial on sexual assault charge
AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) — A third-year cadet at the U.S. Air Force Academy faces a court-martial on a sexual assault charge.
The academy says Cadet 2nd Class Michael T. Crotts is accused of assaulting a woman in March or April 2017.
Neither Crotts nor his attorneys immediately responded to a request for comment through the academy's public affairs office.
The court-martial is scheduled to begin Monday.
View Comments