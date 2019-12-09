AP source: USF in talks with Clemson assistant coaching job

A person with knowledge of the situation says South Florida is in talks with Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott to become the Bulls next head coach.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because an agreement has not yet been reached.

The Athletic was first to report Scott and USF were close to finalizing a deal.

Scott, 38, is the son of former South Carolina head coach Brad Scott and is a former Clemson player. He has spent most of his coaching career at Clemson under coach Dabo Swinney.

Jeff Scott was hired as wide receivers coach by Clemson in 2008 and quickly became recruiting coordinator, too. He was elevated to co-offensive coordinator in 2015, though quarterbacks coach Tony Elliott has handled playing call.

Scott has been part of two national championship teams.

USF is replacing Charlie Strong, who spent three seasons with the Bulls and had decreasing win totals every season. USF went 4-8 this year.

___

