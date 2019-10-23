5-year-old find gun on school property in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Police say a 5-year-old student found a handgun in the grass at a Madison elementary school.

Police spokesman Joel DeSpain says the child found the unloaded gun shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday at Leopold Elementary School. DeSpain says a school employee who happened to be in the area took the gun from the child.

The State Journal says an investigation is underway into who left or tossed the gun on school property.

