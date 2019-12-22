3 Vermont districts to get electric school buses

BARRE, Vt. (AP) — Three Vermont school districts will soon be using electric buses to carry some of their students to and from school.

The Barre Unified School District, Champlain Valley School District and Franklin West Supervisory District will each replace a regular bus as part of an electric bus pilot program.

The districts were chosen from a long list of applicants to participate in the program funded by Vermont’s legal settlement with Volkswagen for violations of the Clean Air Act, MyChamplainValley.com reports.

Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Emily Boedecker said it’s an opportunity to check the benefits of electric transport on a small scale.

“It’s a question of what route to take, how hills and dirt roads affect the mileage, and range of the buses,” she Boedecker. “We need to think about where the buses will be parked at night, where they’ll be charged.”

The Vermont Agency of Natural Resources and the Vermont Energy Investment Corporation are working together on the program.

Over the next few months the districts will be working with the sponsors to purchase the buses, build charging infrastructure, and look at any other facility upgrades that might be needed.