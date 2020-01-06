1 student hurt, 1 in custody following middle school assault

ROCKPORT, Mass. (AP) — Police have responded to a Massachusetts middle school in response to an assault involving two students, authorities said Monday.

One student was stabbed at Rockport Middle School and another juvenile was taken into custody Monday morning, according to Carrie Kimball, a spokeswoman for the Essex district attorney.

She did not have details.

Rockport Superintendent Robert Liebow said in an email to parents that a “serious physical assault” took place at the school, according to The Boston Globe.

He said classes will continue, with a police present at the school.

Rockport police confirmed an “incident" at the school but did not immediately provide details