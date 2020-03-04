Yankton man gets life in killing, dismemberment of woman

YANKTON, S.D. (AP) — A Yankton man who was convicted of killing his girlfriend and dismembering her body has been sentenced to life in prison without the chance for parole.

Stephen Falkenberg was sentenced Monday in last year's death of Tamara LaFramboise, 46. A jury convicted him of second-degree murder earlier this year.

Falkenberg's attorney told the Yankton Press and Dakotan that he's planning to appeal.

Prosecutors say Falkenberg killed LaFramboise on March 1, 2019 during an argument in her apartment, then brought her to his brother's farm in Michigan, where he dismembered and dumped her remains.

Her torso was found in a rural Michigan creek two weeks later by two boys walking their dog. Authorities identified the body by her tattoos. Her head, hands and feet have not been recovered.

Her mother, Mary LaFramboise, addressed Falkenberg in court on Monday, saying: "My daughter is gone. The mother of my grandchildren is gone. ... Please give up her head, hands and feet so she can be buried whole. Please tell us where those things are so that we can put her body to rest.”

There was no visible reaction from Falkenberg, who opted not to address the court.