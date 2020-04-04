Woman to be sentenced in 2018 Hawaii Police officer death

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (AP) — Sentencing has been scheduled in June for a woman accused of helping a man who fatally shot a Hawaii Police Department officer in 2018.

Jamie Jason, 37, was one of four passengers inside a vehicle with Justin Waiki, 33, when they were stopped by police days after Waiki fatally shot officer Bronson Kaliloa, West Hawaii Today reported.

Police exchanged gunfire with people in the vehicle, killing Waiki and injuring Jason, authorities said. Police identified the passengers after conducting a search of the vehicle.

Jason pleaded guilty in a deal Friday to hindering prosecution, assault of a law enforcement officer and accomplice to ownership or possession of firearm when prohibited.

Jason originally pleaded not guilty to attempted first-degree murder, which carries life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

Kona Circuit Court Judge Robert D.S. Kim is expected to sentence Jason in June. She faces up to six years in prison. Jason will receive credit for time served since her indictment in 2018 after not being able to post $100,000 bail.

Malia Lajala, Jorge Pagan-Torres and Krystle Ferreira were also in the vehicle, police said.

Lajala was found guilty of first-degree hindering prosecution and a lesser offense of second-degree attempted assault of a law enforcement officer, a jury said. She was sentenced in January to six years in prison with credit for time served.

Ferreira and Pagan-Torres were found guilty of second-degree reckless endangering. Each was sentenced to one year in prison with credit for time served.