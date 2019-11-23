Woman sentenced for drug dealing, sexually assaulting inmate

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — A woman from Yakima has been sentenced in federal court for dealing meth and heroin, gun possession, and attempted aggravated sexual assault of a female federal inmate.

KIMA-TV reports when Yakima Police detective arrested 31-year-old Maria Gonzalez on a warrant they say they found methamphetamine, heroin, a loaded gun, and a lot amount of cash.

While behind bars, prosecutors say Gonzalez confronted another inmate in the Yakima County Jail, asking if she had drugs. Prosecutors say Gonzalez and three other inmates sexually assaulted the woman while searching for drugs.

Gonzalez was convicted of the drug and weapons crimes after a jury trial in February 2019. She pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault in July.

She was sentenced this week to 20 years in prison.

