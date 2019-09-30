Woman sentenced for car crash into Cabela's to steal guns

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A 28-year-old Kansas City, Kansas, woman has been sentenced to a year and a day in prison after she and a co-defendant intentionally drove a car into a Cabela's store in Kansas in order to steal guns.

The U.S. District Attorney's Office for Kansas said Monday that Brenda Tosh was sentenced for conspiring to steal guns from a federally licensed firearms dealer. She pleaded guilty in July.

In her plea, Tosh admitted that she and 29-year-old Kyle Mendez, of Kansas City, Kansas, crashed a car through the door of the Cabela's in November 2018. They attempted to steal several shotguns and rifles but Tosh was arrested before she could leave the store.

Mendez was arrested after stealing a car from a nearby auto dealership.

His sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 26.