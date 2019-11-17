Woman pleads not guilty in Wyoming knife death

RIVERTON, Wyo. (AP) — A 21-year-old woman has pleaded not guilty to two counts of manslaughter in the stabbing death of a man in Fremont County last month.

Rachelle Lynch entered the pleas last week in Fremont County District Court before Judge Marvin Tyler.

One of charges contends she killed Joshua Friday "unintentionally, but recklessly," and the other charges that she killed him "voluntarily, in a sudden heat of passion."

Authorities say Friday died due to complications of a stab wound on or about Oct. 8 after a reported physical altercation between the two.

Public defender Jonathan Gerard says the victim was the aggressor in the confrontation.

Lynch remains in custody on $100,000 bail.

___

Information from: The (Riverton, Wyo.) Ranger, http://www.dailyranger.com