Woman, man died in apparent murder-suicide in Gillette

GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) — A 36-year-old woman and a 46-year-old man are dead in an apparent murder-suicide in northeastern Wyoming, police said.

Gillette Police Lt. Brent Wasson said a relative found their bodies late Friday morning.

An investigation indicated Richard Massman shot Felicity Sjostrom with a handgun before shooting himself, Wasson said Tuesday.