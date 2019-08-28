Woman killed, 2 children wounded in western NY shooting

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (AP) — Police say a 31-year-old woman is dead and her two children are in stable condition with gunshot wounds after a shooting in western New York.

Town of Tonawanda police say one of the wounded children called 911 after the shooting shortly after 2 a.m. Tuesday in the home of the victims. Officers found Danielle Cretacci dead and her children wounded.

Acting Police Chief Jim Stauffiger says both children are under the age of 16 and are in stable condition.

Stauffiger says the incident appears to be targeted and not a random act of violence. He says there has been no arrest, but officials don't believe there is a threat to the community.