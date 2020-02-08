Woman could get life for killing involving custody dispute

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A 40-year-old woman convicted of killing a man involved in a child custody dispute with her could be sentenced to spend the rest of her life in prison when sentenced April 9 in state District Court in Reno.

A jury on Jan. 31 convicted Katherine Fletcher of first-degree murder with a deadly weapon in the killing of Robert Trask the evening of July 28, 2016 at Oxbow Nature Park.

Trask died at a hospital after being found on the park's observation deck with a single gunshot wound to his upper back.

Fletcher had been in a lengthy custody dispute with Trask involving an 8-year-old boy and the two adults had arranged to meet at the park, officials said.

Fletcher faces up to life in prison without the possibility of parole and up to 20 years for a firearm enhancement, the Washoe County District Attorney's Office said Friday.

The DA's office did not seek a death penalty because the case didn't fall under any of the aggravating circumstances under which Nevada law allows death sentences to be sought, office spokeswoman Michelle Rays said Saturday.