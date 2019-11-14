Woman admits setting fire to Montana rest stop restrooms

BUTTE, Mont. (AP) — A 26-year-old Kalispell woman has pleaded guilty to setting two restrooms on fire at rest stops along Interstate 15 in southwest Montana two years ago.

The Montana Standard reports that District Judge Robert Whelan on Wednesday accepted the pleas to two counts of felony arson by Jennifer Cassidy and ordered a presentence investigation.

The pleas were part of an agreement with prosecutors but they did not disclose a recommended sentence on Wednesday. Each arson conviction carries up to 20 years in prison.

Prosecutors say fires were set in women’s restrooms at rest stops along northbound and southbound lanes of I-15 near Divide on Nov. 17, 2017.

Prosecutors say Cassidy also is charged with arson in Lake County.

